UoH inks MoU with Biofactor for nano-enabled agriculture

Highlights

Hyderabad: The School of Engineering Sciences & Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed an MoU with Biofactor to develop...

Hyderabad: The School of Engineering Sciences & Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed an MoU with Biofactor to develop nanotechnology-driven solutions for sustainable farming.

According to officials, this collaboration aims to enhance crop productivity, precision nutrient delivery, and eco-friendly nano pesticides, ensuring better resource efficiency and reduced chemical dependency.

The partnership will focus on biofortification and innovative nano-enabled inputs to benefit farmers with cost-effective, high-yield solutions.

“This partnership bridges cutting-edge material science with real-world agricultural needs”, said Dr Dibakar Das, UoH, while Dr LN Reddy, CEO, Biofactor, added, “Leveraging nanotechnology, we aim to empower farmers and enhance global food security.”

