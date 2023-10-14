UoH organises its 23rd convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday organised its 23rd convocation ceremony in which 1,745 students were awarded degrees.

Around 295 Ph.D scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their outstanding academic performance.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was the Chief Rector of UoH, said “Every one of you has immense potential. You could be a writer, politician, scientist, actor, Governor, but remember, you have to continuously hone your skills day in and day out.”

UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the graduating students and scholars to work for themselves and the country as it is growing quickly and will soon become the third-largest economy in the world, and also encouraged the young people to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that come with this growth.

UoH Chancellor Justice, L Narasimha Reddy, encouraged the graduating students and scholars to strive for personal success for a positive impact on the nation.

Apart from this, five young faculty members – Dr Rahul Kumar (School of Life Sciences), Dr N Sri Ram Gopal (School of Physics), Dr Swati Ghosh Acharyya (School of Engineering Sciences & Technology), Dr Murali Banovath (School of Chemistry) and Dr P Murugan (School of Management Studies) – received Chancellor’s Award for their exceptional contribution to teaching, research and corporate life of the varsity.