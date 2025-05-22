UoH Prof appointed as member of TEC working group

Hyderabad: Professor Nagaraju Gundemeda of University of Hyderabad (UoH) was appointed as a member of the working group on “Quality of School Education” of the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) on Wednesday.

According to officials, Professor Gundemeda has been appointed to the working group that aims to identify issues and suggests reforms to improve the quality of school education in Telangana within 45 days. His extensive research experience in the sociology of education, youth studies, and comparative sociologies of schooling makes him an ideal candidate for this role.

His research interests include teacher agency, schooling for girls, discriminatory practices in schools, and the social context of learning and achievement in elementary education.