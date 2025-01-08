Live
Just In
UoH to host 2-day nat’l workshop on Skill India beginning today
Highlights
A two-day national workshop on Skill India for 'Viksit Bharat: empowering rural youth for future opportunities' is being held at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on January 8 and 9.
Hyderabad: A two-day national workshop on Skill India for ‘Viksit Bharat: empowering rural youth for future opportunities’ is being held at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on January 8 and 9.
According to UoH officials, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an Inclusive India and to have a paradigm shift in academic and research programmes of the country. Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, will be the guest of honour on the first day, whereas on the second day there will be a special talk on “Skill India—way forward to Viksit Bharat” by former vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.
