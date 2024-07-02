  • Menu
UoH V-C clarifies on allegations

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor Professor BJ Rao on Monday clarified allegations of targeting marginalised students under political pressure.

This clarification follows the university's decision to revoke suspension orders for the students and instead impose a monetary penalty to preserve their academic future. Professor BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, stated,

“The allegations of political bias are entirely unfounded and misrepresent the values and principles upon which the UoH stands. The fines collected will be deposited into the Gurubaksh Singh (First Vice-Chancellor of UoH) Students’ Aid Fund, which benefits marginalised and economically disadvantaged students."

