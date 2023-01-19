UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak visits Chilkur Balaji temple

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the Chilkur Balaji temple on Ekadashi day on Wednesday. Brajesh was accompanied by his team of officials who had come to Hyderabad for official engagements. The chief priest at Chilkur, CS Rangarajan, explained the uniqueness of the 500-year-old Balaji temple and the deity leading the fight for the restoration of Constitutional Ram Rajya in the country.

Rangarajan said that he was confident that Constitutional Ram Rajya can be achieved by the UP State supporting the Implead Petition of Chilkur Balaji in the Gyanvapi dispute, which was being heard in the Supreme Court. The Chilkur Balaji affidavit has documented the ruler status of many deities of erstwhile kingdoms, which merged into Bharat post-Independence with a promise of Ram Rajya.

The Constitution of India that is Bharat, which was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into force on January 26, 1950 had pictures of Shri Rama, Sita Devi and Sri Lakshmana returning from Lanka to establish Ram Rajya at Ayodhya. Thus, even though it was not actually part of any of the written articles, Ram Rajya, it can be argued, forms a part of the very basic structure of the Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi was also keen to establish Ram Rajya.

One of the key principles of Ram Rajya was that the state shall not renege on its constitutional promise, and this key principle was violated when several commitments made to the rulers who merged their kingdoms were broken. These promises were incorporated in the Constitution by Sardar Patel but were removed through the 26th amendment. Brajesh Pathak had assured that he would do the needful and invited the Chilkur priest to visit UP.