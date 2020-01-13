Urdu Academy gets new head; will funds follow?

Nampally: Following the appointment of Director for the TS Urdu Academy in the new year, the entire focus has now shifted towards the institution, as questions are being raised as to how the new official would manage to run the institution without sufficient funds.



Even as the TRS government has maintained that it was committed to promoting the State's 2nd language, the reduced spending on Urdu Academy in the recent years has prompted the Urdu lovers to question the seriousness of the State government, as it has not only brought down the budgetary allocation from about Rs 20 cr to Rs 8 cr in the latest financial year, but also said to have spent less than one percent (below 1 cr) by the end of 2019. "Just appointing an official to the Urdu Academy would not solve the problems of Urdu Academy, which has been neglected in the newly formed State of Telangana.

While the government is boastful of earmarking over Rs 1000 cr budget each year, the spending on Urdu Academy has been brought down. This is impacting not only the functioning of institution, but also several schemes which are being run and also publication of the books for Urdu medium (higher studies). This is further contributing to the discouragement of those who wish to continue their higher education in Urdu," said Mir Inayat Ali, an activist.

According to official sources, even though the Academy now has chairman and also a Director, but their hands remained tied due to lack of funds. "If the Academy is supported by proper funding, then it can not only supply the books to the students (around 10,000 in higher studies) on time but also be able to publish material for the promotion of language. Following the formation of Telangana and declaration of Urdu as 2nd language there was a hope that Urdu Academy would have its own printing press, but it continues to depend on Telugu Academy for publication," said an official source.

As per an RTI reply in December end, for the Financial Year 2019-20, even though the State Government cleared a budgetary allocation of Rs 8 crore, but only Rs 90 lakh was spent, which include expenses borne by Literary Awards function. "The fund crunch not only has taken toll of the schemes, but also on monthly salaries of the staff," informed the sources.