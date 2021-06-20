Uttam Kumar Reddy calls Rahul Gandhi a visionary and man of masses

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday stated that former president of All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi was a visionary and man of the masses.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of birthday celebrations of Rahul Gandhi, which were held in a simple manner, Uttam said that as Rahul Gandhi was a visionary, he had warned the Central government about the present crisis nearly 15 months ago. But, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders made light of him. He (Rahul Gandhi) gives preference to well-being of people and not to the posts.

"Though Rahul has been offered Prime Minister and Union Minister posts, he had refused them and engaged himself in the service of people. Even though he was born in a family which had occupied higher offices, he did not show interest in them and dedicated himself to the service of the nation," Uttam added.

He said when Covid pandemic hit the country, Rahul Gandhi had set the politics aside and gave several advices to the Central government. But, the Centre did not follow them leading to the second wave due to their callousness.

He said Rahul had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the importance of vaccination, which would prevent the spread of the pandemic, one year ago. But the Centre did not heed to the advice. Due to the delay in taking up the vaccination programme, thousands of people had lost their lives. He made it clear that Prime Minister should take responsibility for the Covid deaths in the country.

He said that due to rampant unemployment and economic slowdown, the country was in utter distress. For the hapless Indians, Rahul Gandhi was a ray of hope and he was happy to work under his leadership.

Meanwhile, NSUI, the student wig of Congress organised a free vaccination camp and Other Backward Classes Cell and Minority Cell organised a free rice and groceries distribution programme at Gandhi Bhavan, which were inaugurated by the TPCC chief on the day.