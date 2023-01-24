Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterates demand for old pension scheme

Hyderabad: MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday reiterated the demand for abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old scheme for the Central and State government employees.

Addressing a meeting of the employees' union of Railway Mail Service of P&T Department at Sundaraiyya Vignan Kendram, he termed as ' unfortunate' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were both turning a deaf ear to the demand of the employees for the restoration of old pension scheme…"It has been proven in Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, that the party supports the demand for restoration of old pension scheme.

Uttam strongly condemned the Centre and TRS government for not abolishing the controversial CPS despite serious objection from the employees. He said under the old scheme, the employees got a defined pension; an employee is entitled to a 50 per cent amount of the last drawn salary as pension.

He said the party has restored the old pension scheme in four States where it is in power. The "Congress governments in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and the JMM-led UPA Govt in Jharkhand have restarted the OPS for their employees," Reddy added.