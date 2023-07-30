  • Menu
Uttam scotches rumours of quitting Cong

Highlights

TPCC former Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy denied the reports of quitting the Congress party soon.

Hyderabad: TPCC former Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy denied the reports of quitting the Congress party soon. He clarified that he would stay in Congress and there is no question of joining the BRS as reported in some sections of the media recently. “My Wife and former MLA N Padmavati and I have been targeted continuously over the past two years with completely false and defamatory stories which have been deeply painful.

There has also been a targeted campaign to undermine and eliminate my associates/ followers in the Congress party”, he said strongly condemning the ‘baseless and false stories’ of resigning from Congress and joining the BRS party.

