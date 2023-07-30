Live
- Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
Just In
Weather update: Here is the forecast for next three days in AP
Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Uttam scotches rumours of quitting Cong
Highlights
TPCC former Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy denied the reports of quitting the Congress party soon.
Hyderabad: TPCC former Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy denied the reports of quitting the Congress party soon. He clarified that he would stay in Congress and there is no question of joining the BRS as reported in some sections of the media recently. “My Wife and former MLA N Padmavati and I have been targeted continuously over the past two years with completely false and defamatory stories which have been deeply painful.
There has also been a targeted campaign to undermine and eliminate my associates/ followers in the Congress party”, he said strongly condemning the ‘baseless and false stories’ of resigning from Congress and joining the BRS party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS