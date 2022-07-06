V Ramachander is Hyderabad Management Association chief

Hyderabad: New president of the Hyderabad Management Association V Ramachander took charge for 2022- 2023. The 58-year-old HMA has elected a new body. Ramachander completed mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Osmania University, and also MBA from the Institute of Public Enterprise.

He has vast work experience having started his career at Singareni Colleries Ltd., Kothagudem, as a shop floor engineer. He rose to be the manager to GM at AP State Financial Corporation, Hyderabad. He later moved to APITO Ltd as MD, where his immense experience with the industry, specially MSME, had given him the required boost.

Ramachander has been awarded the best branch manager of the year thrice for three successive years in his career which includes best manager (once).

The others HMA office-bearers include Jaywant Naidu (vice-president), K Chandra Sekhar (secretary), B Mohan Reddy (treasurer) and Devender Reddy (joint secretary). Other elected as members are Prof Mahesh Kumar Soma, Rajendra Krishna Prasad Peddi, Rohini Naidu and Ravi Kumar Jain.