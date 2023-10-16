Vaktha workshop transforms commoners into crowd-pullers

Hyderabad: The participants of Vaktha, a two-day training session on public speaking, can bring a sea change in their lives. While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they said the session transformed them from a hesitant person into an orator who can pull crowds.

A 119th batch of the training batch found the tips provided by experts as significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience. The training programme jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on October 14 and 15 inspired scores of aspiring politicians, social workers, and businessmen.

Most of the participants discovered that body language and voice modulation would impress the masses. The impact of words would be comparatively less, they observed. The faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note down and practice them regularly. He said that public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the do’s and don’ts of oratory. He explained to them how a good speaker controlled the mood of the audience. “The beauty of a thing multiplies with the attractive appearance of the pack. Likewise, it is important how you present yourself while delivering a speech, which attracts the attention of people,” he said. Bal Reddy also presented certificates along with a book written by him to all the participants.

Y Venkat Rao from Khammam felt that he would have no qualms in holding a mike, as he felt much more confident after attending Vaktha.

E Rekha from Jagtial who received a morale boost after attending the two-day session, felt that the way training was conducted, even a housewife could get inspired to become a good orator and also a politician by following the tips.

K Prakash from the city found the training programme packaged well to suit the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences.

R Lavanya, from Chittoor, vowed to practice the tips provided during the two-day training session. The programme, she felt, provided her a much-needed boost to morale, and hoped that would bring in a great deal of change in her life.