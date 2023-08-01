Vande Bharat train from Kachiguda to Yeshwatpur from August 6 likely

Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Along with its inauguration on that day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the virtual foundation stone for several development works at Amrit Bharat stations
Hyderabad: Another Vande Bharat Express will soon be available for Telugu people. South Central Railway is preparing to start Kachiguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express train on August 6.
As part of a trial run, this train passing through Doan in Nandyala district left Doan at 6.30 am on Monday and reached Kachiguda at 10.30 am. At present the officials have stopped this train on platform-5 of the station. Along with its inauguration on that day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the virtual foundation stone for several development works at Amrit Bharat stations Malkajigiri, Malakpet, Upguda, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Kurnool.
