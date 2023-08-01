Vande Bharat train from Kachiguda to Yeshwatpur from August 6 likely

Hyderabad: Another Vande Bharat Express will soon be available for Telugu people. South Central Railway is preparing to start Kachiguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express train on August 6.



As part of a trial run, this train passing through Doan in Nandyala district left Doan at 6.30 am on Monday and reached Kachiguda at 10.30 am. At present the officials have stopped this train on platform-5 of the station. Along with its inauguration on that day, Prime Minister Modi will lay the virtual foundation stone for several development works at Amrit Bharat stations Malkajigiri, Malakpet, Upguda, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Kurnool.