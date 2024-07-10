Vemulawada, Kondagattu temples will be developed: MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said that he will take the cooperation of the State government, working with the local MLA and all stakeholders in the development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

Addressing at a facilitation meeting organised under the aegis of various community organisations in Vemulawada on Tuesday, he thanked the people of Vemulawada for electing him with a thumping majority during the just concluded parliament elections as the Karimnagar candidate. "BJP's mission after elections is development and public welfare. But although the Centre was positive to develop the Vemulawada temple, the previous BRS government did not cooperate,” the he said.

However, after becoming the Union minister, he said that the issue of the development of Vemulawada temple was discussed with Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekawat and he responded positively.

“The Union Culture Minister also responded positively to the development of the Kondagattu temple. It will be completed in the next five years with the cooperation of the MLA of the constituency and the State government. I want everyone to come together in this matter,” he urged.