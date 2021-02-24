Venkaiah Naidu bats for quota to women in legislatures

Madhapur: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for ending low representation to women in Parliament and Legislatures and called upon all political parties to reach a consensus on providing reservation to them.

Releasing a postal stamp brought out in memory of late Eashwari Bai, educationist, social reformer and a former MLA, the Vice President paid rich tributes to her. Naidu said that although the 17th Lok Sabha has the highest number of 78 women members, they account only for 14 per cent of the total number.

Pointing out that reservations for women in the local bodies have politically empowered lakhs of women in the country, he said introducing reservation for women in Parliament and legislatures needed urgent attention and consensus of all political parties.

He expressed his anguish over the increasing disruptions instead of meaningful discussions and debates in legislatures and Parliament and called upon all parliamentarians and other public representatives to raise the standards of debate in every forum.

Naidu emphasized that it is the responsibility of both the ruling and opposition parties to ensure the effective functioning of our legislatures.

The Vice President also urged all political parties to adopt a consensual approach on matters of national importance like the country's security, eliminating corruption and ensuring social justice.

He said that there should be consensus on reforms to accelerate development, eliminate delays, diversions and dilutions in delivery of schemes and reaching out benefits to the needy. "Similarly, all political parties must speak in one voice on empowering people, promoting transparency and accountability in the system", he added.

Naidu appealed to the people to elect their representatives on the basis of 4Cs—Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity, he said "unfortunately, another set of 4Cs—cash, caste, criminality and community—is trying to hold politics hostage to its vicious interests and needs to be completely eliminated for India's democracy to flourish and become a role model for other nations".

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Home Minister Md. Mahood Ali, Chairperson, Easwhari Bai Memorial Trust, Geeta Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, S Rajendra Kumar and other were also present.