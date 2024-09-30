Vested interests stoking Musi fuss, allege mantris

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the attempts by 'vested interests’ to instigate people against the Musi river front development project, Minister D Sridhar Babu reassured that the State government was taking measures to help the dislocated families in terms of education and livelihood generation.

Addressing the media in Assembly premises, the Industries Minister questioned the BRS leaders trying to politicise the issue. He asked about the rehabilitation of displaced farmers in Mallannasagar when they were in power. While recalling the way the previous BRS government dealt with the displaced, the Minister said the pink party has lost the moral right to question the government.

He assured that those who are affected will have Anganwadis near their residences, and till their children reach the age of six, it is the government's responsibility for education. He also reiterated the government's commitment to helping families with livelihoods by providing zero-interest loans through self-help groups. While emphasising that a High Level committee was already set up for rehabilitation, the Minister said the due compensation will be offered to properties in the riverbed.

The city incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government plans to develop the Musi area into a tourist centre. "During the previous administration, when we were in the opposition, we were not even allowed to raise these issues. Many settlers were beaten with sticks. Now, we are coordinating with the victims and listening to their concerns," Ponnam said while speaking to the media in Siddipet. He accused BRS of exploiting the Musi issue for political mileage and stirring up unrest among affected families. The Minister reiterated that HYDRA is being welcomed across the state and reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving any issues through negotiations.

Meanwhile, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender questioned his own party’s decision. He found fault with the way the authorities were going forward with the purported demolition plans. The MLA questioned the government as to why it hasn’t demolished Prasads IMAX theatre and Jala Vihar, which are allegedly built in the historic Hussain Sagar.