Veteran Bharatnatyam dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy passes away

Hyderabad: Veteran Bharatanatyam Dancer Dr Yamini Krishnamurty died at Apollo hospital in New Delhi due to age related issues and was in ICU for last seven months according to her secretary Ganesh. She was 84.

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. She is is survived by two sisters.

Mungara Yamini Krishnamurty was born on December 20, 1940 in Madanapalli in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. She is an exponent in Bhatanatyam and Kuchipudi styles of dancing. Though she was born in Andhra Pradesh, she was brought up in Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.

Her debut performance was in 1957 in Madras. She is not only known as torch bearer of Kuchipudi dance but was also the Asthana Nartaki of TTD.

During her long career, she had not only given performances across the age right from the age of 17 years but also won several highest civilian awards like Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan. Recognising her great talent she was honoured with Natya Shastra award by Sambhavi School of Dance.

She had set up a dance institute Yamini School of Dance in Hauz Khas area in New Delhi and imparted lessons to younger dancers.