VH calls upon all parties to put unified fight for BC reservation

Hyderabad: Former MP V Hanumantha Rao urged all the political parties to put a unified struggle to push the BC reservation bill. He wondered as to why BJP failed to give the State president’s position to a BC leader.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the Congress remains optimistic of achieving the reservation despite all the opposition’s claim that this would never happen.

He dared the BJP MPs criticising the State government over ordinance to support the momentum in Delhi so that the BC reservation is approved.

“Schedule 9 should be amended and the 50 percent reservation ceiling should be lifted. Whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi who himself is an OBC will support this or not is to be seen. We are closely watching how the BJP MPs from State and Modi were responding to the issue during these Parliamentary sessions. This will clear the air of confusion who are real supporters of BCs,” he said.