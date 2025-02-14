VHP demands stringent action against Chilkur priest attackers

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana delegation has demanded strict punishment for the traitors who attacked Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan.

The VHP has warned that it would not tolerate if the miscreants attack Dharma in the name of Lord Ram. The VHP State delegation met Chilkur Balaji priest and consoled him. They interacted with the head priest for about half an hour and discussed all the issues related to the incident. On this occasion, it assured Rangarajan that the VHP would stand by him at all times. The leaders have made it clear that they will be committed to protecting Dharma in any situation. They expressed their concern that the attack incident had brought them together. They said that some people were trying to defame Hinduism under the guise of Dharma and the entire Hindu community should take this seriously. They said that there was no place for radicalism and anti social elements in a democracy.