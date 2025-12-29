CM Revanth prepares to face BRS on irrigation projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gearing up for debates on river waters and irrigation projects in the Assembly, starting from Monday, December 29, to take on the opposition BRS party.

In preparation, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the Irrigation Department on Sunday. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials participated in the discussions, focusing on river water allocations and irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister enquired specifically about Telangana’s river water share, ongoing disputes with Andhra Pradesh, and policies followed during the previous BRS government.

A major focus of the review was the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, a key topic expected during Assembly discussions. The CM examined developments since the project’s proposal, decisions taken under the BRS government, and progress made over the last two years under the Congress regime.

Additionally, the CM reviewed the PowerPoint presentation to be delivered by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday at Praja Bhavan, highlighting irrigation projects across the State.