VHP to protest today demanding President’s Rule in WB
Hyderabad: Condemning the massacre of Hindus, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Saturday in the state demanding protection of Hindus and imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal.
The VHP National Spokesperson Ravinutala Shashidhar and State President B Narsimha Murthy on Friday alleged that the West Bengal government was indulging in vote bank politics. The VHP leaders said that they would be holding protest programmes across the state on Saturday to protest against the brutal violence against Hindus in the name of the Waqf Bill. The VHP leaders said that they would organise protest programmes in all the district headquarters of the state and submit memorandum to the District Collectors. They said that they would request the Collectors to send the petitions to the President of India.