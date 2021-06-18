VHP wants DRDO to set up Covid hospital in Hyderabad for children

Hyderabad: The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana unit has urged the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to establish a temporary Covid hospital here exclusively for children's in the name of Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

In a letter to DRDO chairman G Sateesh Reddy, a copy of which was released here on Friday, VHP Telangana spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar said that the DRDO was playing a crucial role in fighting the pandemic. He said to save lives of people, the DRDO has come up with solutions starting from formulation of 2-DG anti-Covid drug, Dipcovan, establishing oxygen plants, SpO2-based oxygen control system, setting up Covid hospitals in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Haldwani.

"Hyderabad plays a crucial role in DRDO operations. In view of the third Covid wave I appeal to establish a temporary Covid hospital with minimum of 500 beds exclusively for children". The letter stated that there are many defence department lands available in and around Hyderabad where the hospital can be established. "I also request you to name the hospital after former President "as he had strong relations with DRDO Hyderabad and was a child-loving person".