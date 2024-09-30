Live
- Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Tirumala decks up for Salakatla Brahmotsavam
- AR Dairy to Receive Notices from SIT in Tirumala
- Asian Development Bank visits natural farming in NTR district
- Karnataka CM Announces Imminent Release Of Controversial Caste Survey Report
- Tribal development govt priority, says minister
- iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears; Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier
- Vigilance Inquiry into Irregularities in Pharma City Land Acquisition
- Cine hero Nikhil flags off 3K Run
- Markets may rally to new highs, but in limited range
Allegations of irregularities in the land acquisition process for Pharma City in Rangareddy district have led to a vigilance inquiry.
Rangareddy: Allegations of irregularities in the land acquisition process for Pharma City in Rangareddy district have led to a vigilance inquiry. As part of the investigation, land records have been seized from the Yacharam Tahsildar’s office.
There are accusations that compensation was provided to individuals who do not own land in survey number 104 of Tadipatri village. The inquiry aims to uncover the extent of these irregularities and hold those responsible accountable. Further details regarding the findings are expected as the investigation progresses.
