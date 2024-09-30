  • Menu
Vigilance Inquiry into Irregularities in Pharma City Land Acquisition

Allegations of irregularities in the land acquisition process for Pharma City in Rangareddy district have led to a vigilance inquiry.

Rangareddy: Allegations of irregularities in the land acquisition process for Pharma City in Rangareddy district have led to a vigilance inquiry. As part of the investigation, land records have been seized from the Yacharam Tahsildar’s office.

There are accusations that compensation was provided to individuals who do not own land in survey number 104 of Tadipatri village. The inquiry aims to uncover the extent of these irregularities and hold those responsible accountable. Further details regarding the findings are expected as the investigation progresses.

