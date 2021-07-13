Vijayendra Saraswathi releases book by CM’s CPRO

Hyderabad: Head of the Kanchi Kama Koti Peetham and senior seer Swamy Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi has released the book titled "Aswadana: Kavitraya Virachita Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu" written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao through a Zoom platform.

The swamy dwelt at length the need to propagate Hindu dharma at every nook and corner of the country and wanted books like "Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu" to be treasured in every library and in every temple so that people could read and get inspired to lead a dharmic life. The seer said that books like "Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu" would entice readers into studying the original Mahabharata.

He said "our country was, is and will be a 'Tapo Bharath', 'Dharma Bharath', and 'Tyaga Bharath'. There is a need to impart and tell good things about our dharma, traditions and culture to the present-day generations. For stability, sanctity and safety of the world, in general, and country, in particular, the dharma should be followed. The very essence and nature of the country is to pass on dharma from generation to generation. Living with dharma leads to individual, society and the country to Sukha (peace and comfort).

The seer said in "Sri Madandhra Mahabharata Kathalu" every parva has essence of dharma for everyone. One should grasp the essence of dharma and should not be entertaining any unnecessary doubts about its characters or incidents, as they were following the yuga-dharma then.