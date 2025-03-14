  • Menu
Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025

Hyderabad’s Virinchi People's Hospital celebrates World Kidney Day 2025, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in nephrology. Led by esteemed specialists, the hospital excels in kidney protective treatments, pioneering home dialysis, and complex transplant procedures, including India’s first combined kidney-heart transplant. A historic milestone was achieved with the nation’s first interstate swap kidney transplant. This year’s theme, "Are Your Kidneys OK?", emphasises early detection and prevention. With cutting-edge research and patient-focused care, Virinchi People's Hospital remains at the forefront of nephrology, transforming lives and setting new benchmarks in kidney care.

