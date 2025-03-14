Live
- BJD leader Raja Chakra held in mining scam
- 26-day Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur from April 3
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Virinchi People's Hospital celebrates World Kidney Day 2025, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in nephrology. Led by esteemed...
Hyderabad’s Virinchi People's Hospital celebrates World Kidney Day 2025, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in nephrology. Led by esteemed specialists, the hospital excels in kidney protective treatments, pioneering home dialysis, and complex transplant procedures, including India’s first combined kidney-heart transplant. A historic milestone was achieved with the nation’s first interstate swap kidney transplant. This year’s theme, "Are Your Kidneys OK?", emphasises early detection and prevention. With cutting-edge research and patient-focused care, Virinchi People's Hospital remains at the forefront of nephrology, transforming lives and setting new benchmarks in kidney care.
Next Story