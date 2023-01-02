Visitors make beeline to Numaish exhibition

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's popular 45-annual trade exhibition 'Numaish', kicked off on Sunday at the exhibition grounds in Nampally. A huge rush to visit the industrial exhibition on the first day was witnessed. The 82nd edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, was inaugurated by Telangana Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

'Numaish' was first started in 1938 with only 100 stalls at Public Gardens and today it has attained the status of a national-level expo, and is considered one of the biggest windows of the country to promote trade. In addition, the expo functions as a mode of educating people on developmental activities of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister and AIIES President T Harish Rao said with changing times, people were shopping products online using mobiles. But the excitement and festive ambience of the Numaish was unique and people visits the Numaish to experience the ambience, social interaction, different cultures and various types of food habits which the Numaish offers.

"The Exhibition Society accords top priority to women's education and paves the way for women empowerment," said Harish Rao.

Minister Prashanth Reddy said he had been visiting Numaish since his childhood days. While, Srinivas Yadav complimented the Exhibition Society for extending quality education to poor students through the revenue generated from the annual exhibition.

Later, they went around the Numaish grounds in the train and looked at stalls set up at one of the world's oldest annual consumer exhibitions.

According to the exhibition society, as many as 2,400 stalls have been set up on the Numaish ground for the annual 45-day-long exhibition. Every day the exhibition will be open for visitors from 3.30 pm. to 10.30 pm. This year, the organisers have hiked the entry fee to Rs 40 from Rs 30 per head. They said free Wi-Fi will be made available across the grounds. The society has tied up with BSNL to provide the facility for communication and business activity.

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) has allotted stalls to traders and various business organisations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the fair.

Apart from facilitating business, the Industrial Exhibition also aids in the education of many downtrodden students, especially women. The All India Industrial Exhibition Society was operating 19 educational institutions across the State and was imparting quality education to over 30,000 students. The society is providing direct and indirect employment to 10,000 people every year and playing a key role in enhancing Hyderabad's brand image.

In 2020, the exhibition could not be held due to Covid-19 situation. Last year, the Numaish was suspended a day after it was inaugurated by the state Governor in view of the curbs imposed by the government to check the spread of Covid-19. It was later organised from February 25.