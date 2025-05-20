Voices of Change: Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge Opens with Powerful Speeches from the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa

The 72nd Miss World Festival’s Head-to-Head Challenge launched today at T-Hub in Hyderabad, as contestants from the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa delivered deeply moving and purposeful presentations, highlighting their dedication to making a difference through the Miss World platform.

This globally live-streamed event gave each contestant the opportunity to introduce themselves and speak about their “Beauty with a Purpose” projects; initiatives at the heart of the Miss World mission, aimed at driving positive change in communities around the world.

Miss Uganda advocated passionately for autism awareness, calling for early intervention programs, inclusive education, and greater societal understanding to support children on the spectrum and their families.

Miss Kenya addressed the issue of sexual abuse, delivering a powerful message rooted in justice and survivor advocacy. Her project seeks to create safe spaces, foster education, and reform societal and institutional responses to abuse.

Miss Mauritius introduced her inspiring initiative, Bridges of Ability, focused on creating inclusive environments and equal opportunities for people with disabilities. Her project promotes accessibility, awareness, and dignity for all, regardless of physical or developmental challenges.

Adding to the impactful line-up, Miss Chile delivered a heartfelt speech on empowering the elderly. She shared personal anecdotes about her grandparents, emphasizing how their stories shaped her vision to promote dignity, care, and active participation for senior citizens in society.Her initiative supports elderly wellness programs, intergenerational dialogue, and policy awareness around aging with respect and inclusion.

Miss Zimbabwe made a heartfelt appeal to address mental health, particularly suicide prevention. Her project envisions creating safe sanctuaries, spaces for emotional support and healing to help reduce the suicide rate in vulnerable communities.

Each presentation reflected the intelligence, compassion, and commitment of these young women to effect positive change.

Each speech underscored the global relevance of these issues and the courage it takes to lead change from the frontlines.

The Head to Head Challenge, one of the most impactful segments of the Miss World competition, continued to reinforce that this platform is about more than beauty- it’s about purpose, leadership, and global awareness.

Tomorrow, the spotlight shifts to contestants from Europe, Asia, and Oceania, as the Head to Head Challenge enters Day 2.