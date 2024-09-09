Voluntary act by Jayabheri firm

Hyderabad: After the HYDRA notices issued to his Jayabheri constructions, actor and real estate developer Murali Mohan assured on Sunday that his company would voluntarily demolish a minor shed found in the buffer zone of RangalalKunta Lake in Financial District. He clarified that the structure in question was a 3-foot tin shed, and there was no need for HYDRA to take action, as his team would handle the demolition.

Murali Mohan informed that his company had not engaged in any illegal encroachments.

He acknowledged receiving the notice but dismissed any major violations, stating that the shed affected only a small part of the buffer zone.

Following the inspections by the HYDRA officials of the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of RangalalKunta in the Financial District, the notices were issued. HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath conducted the inspection and ordered a full investigation into the illegal dumping of construction waste in these areas. He announced that a comprehensive meeting would be held within 15 days to address the issue.

HYDRA has directed Jayabheri Constructions to remove all illegal structures in the buffer zone of RangalalKunta and adhere to environmental regulations.