Wah Haleem...! City foodies digging deep into pockets to savour delicacy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabadi lip-smacking seasonal delicacy Haleem is getting out of the pockets of the Haleem lovers in the city with indiscriminate charging by the hoteliers and no control over pricing this season. Despite anticipations of a slow market for Haleem this Ramzan due to high pricing, the larger chains of the season are confident that sales did not lag this year.

The pleasant aroma of Haleem is already wafting about eateries in Ramzan. People of all faiths dig into Haleem ardently. Thanks to the protein-rich lentils, meat, and wheat garnished with pure ghee, but the Haleem fans could end up digging deep into their pockets as Haleem prices have increased this season. A bowl of Haleem, ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 290 per plate, and a special plate are sold between Rs 320 and Rs 360 in hotels and restaurants in the city. Hoteliers claim this hike was attributed to the rising cost of ingredients used in making this delectable dish.

Murtuza Mohsin, a Haleem lover, said, "Each passing year, the hoteliers are increasing the price of Haleem. However, there was no lag in their sales. As the cost continues to rise annually, it's becoming increasingly burdensome for customers. There should be a fixed price set by either the administration or hotel associations to ensure fairness for both hoteliers and customers seeking culinary delights,” he added. It has been observed that when going with a friend or a family of four members, one has to shell out at least Rs 12,000 for the delicacy.

The major restaurant chains whose Haleem has been sold in large numbers, including Pista House, Hotel Shadab, Shah Ghouse, Café 555, Sarvi, Mandaar, Café Bahar, Grand Hotel, Subhan Bakery, Paradise, Peshawar, Nayaab Hotel, and Grill 9, are selling the delicacy for between Rs 250 and Rs 290 for 350 gms.

However, the hotelier claims that prices increased this year due to the increase in prices of essential commodities, packaging, and labour charges. Syed Ali Raza Kazmi, an owner of Lucky Group of restaurants, points out that the price of essentials including mutton, dal, wheat, pure ghee, dry fruits, saffron, and other ingredients that go into making haleem has witnessed a significant increase. This apart, prices of plastic containers also have gone up. However, to make the Haleem pocket-friendly, the Lucky Hotel has decided to sell a Haleem of 350 gms for Rs 230 and a value pack of 160 gms for Rs 150 at their chain of restaurants.

Ali Raza said, "The wholesale rate of mutton, which was Rs 600, has been increased to Rs 720, including chopping and wastage. Moreover, the prices of dals, including moong dal and urad dal, witnessed an increase. Pure ghee, which is essential in Haleem, where over 15 kg of ghee is used in one deg, costs Rs 600. There has been an increase in every ingredient used in Haleem."

Ali Raza also pointed out that, most importantly, after the COVID lockdown, labour charges have increased. Previously, labour charges ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 have now escalated seasonally to Rs 15,000. Most of the hoteliers also provide accommodation and meals for them.

He said, "For preparing Haleem, the charge of Ustad (who prepares Haleem) is nearly doubled this year. Earlier, the Ustadteam used to charge Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000; this Haleem season, they are charging Rs 75,000 and more depending on hotels,” said Ali Raza.

It has also been observed that with the increase in prices of Haleem, a majority of hotels have introduced a value pack of Haleem with 160 gms. Which is sold for Rs 160 and few sell at Rs 150.

"This year, there's been a surge in the preference for value-packaged Haleem among Haleem lovers, leading to increased sales. Even individuals with limited budgets are opting for the value pack Haleem,” said a member of the Hotel Shabad management.