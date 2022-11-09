Wait, What?! Aeroplane goes on road from Trivandrum to Hyderabad

People have seen trucks transporting heavy and massive equipment and have been recorded on video several times. The public have also seen a Volvo FMX Series heavy duty trucks taking months to reach the destination with its goods. These goods are either too large to be taken to the destination by air or rail or is it simply too expensive. The trucks are trailers carrying large transformers, boilers for power plants and other industries and it is a fact that large aeroplanes transporting trucks and vehicles from one place to other but the public this time around were in shock where a video is going viral which shows a truck carrying an aeroplane. It is not something that people normally see on the roads and it is attracting crowd as well from all the way it is passing.

The video has been uploaded by a media on their YouTube channel. The video shows a truck and trailer carrying an old Airbus A320 aircraft that belonged to Air India. The aircraft has been removed from the service and was bought by a restaurant owner in Hyderabad in an auction. The aircraft was located in Trivandrum of Kerala and is being transported to Hyderabad by road. So the people who came to know about the truck, have started gathering on the side of the national highway through which the truck is travelling to Hyderabad.

It is said that the scrapped aircraft was being shifted to Hyderabad to be converted into an aeroplane themed restaurant. Usually the people have come across such themed restaurants in different parts of the country. As this is a large aircraft, the truck was moving slowly and taking its own time to cover the distance. When the truck reached Kollam district in Kerala, it created a traffic jam on the highway while crossing a bridge. People who had gathered on the roadside were surprised to see a large aircraft being transport by road. Many of the locals have never seen an aeroplane this close and were surprised to see how large this actually was.

While transporting such large items, there are couple of things that the team must take care of. For example, they cannot drive the truck like a regular vehicle on the road. They must maintain a certain speed and they usually have anywhere between 10-20 people in the crew to control the traffic on the road. This is done to ensure that the item reaches the destination without any damage. The report does not mention how much the restaurant owner pay for the aircraft in the auction. The wings, tail and the nose of the aircraft has been dismantled as it is impossible to transport the plane with it. The report mentions that the truck will take around 1 month to reach the destination.

The aeroplane fits into the trailer neatly and is secured to make sure that it does not fall or move around during the journey. There are several logistics companies who specialise in transporting such large items and we have seen the same in the past as well.

It is to mention here that in 2021 a similar incident was reported where a scrapped Air India plane got stuck under a bridge in Delhi-Gurugram highway while it was being transported to another location.