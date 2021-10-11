Wake up from slumber, start work: Locals to Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Secunderabad: Bet it a simple drizzle or a heavy downpour, the fear of inundation returns to haunt the residents of Trimulgherry with the overflowing water from the nearby Trimulgherry Lake entering their colonies and houses. The Saturday's cloudburst that lasted for over 30 minutes gave sleepless nights to the residents, especially those residing in Malani Enclave, Padmanabha Colony and Surya Avenue.

The locals' pleas to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to restore the lake by diverting sewer lines and constructing ring sewers across the lake to stop the inundation of colonies have fallen on deaf ears.

"All the promises made by SCB officials are only for namesake. The existing sewer lines have been there since ages. Five years ago, the SCB laid a new pipeline with very less width and this is leading to the inundation of colonies even if it drizzles in the area," said Venkat Ramana, a resident of Trimulgherry.

Echoing a similar view, another resident Sridevi, fumed that the SCB officials had only paid lip service so far. "Every time it rains, the lake water enters our colonies and our homes. We are vexed with this. We demand the SCB to address this issue and arrive at a permanent solution," she said.

"Whenever it rains, we are forced to spend sleepless nights. Despite several requests to divert the pipelines, no concrete measures have been taken," rued another resident Y Ramesh.