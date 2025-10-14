Wannabe PG medicos fret over ‘fleecing’ by Kaloji med varsity

Alleging financial irregularities, medicos aspiring for PG admission demanded that Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) refund the registration charges and security deposits for the convenor and management quota.

The students alleged that they were charged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 as security deposits by the university. A medico Dr Sumit (name changed) said that he had applied for the PG counselling and the college has charged Rs 8,000, along with bank charges, which is five per cent additional.

The colleges are collecting Rs 10,000, along with bank charges under the convener quota unreserved category. Similarly, for the management quota Rs 15,000, along with bank charges. Sumit said that the fee paid isn’t even refundable.

Dr Sumit pointed out that in the all India quota, the registration charges are Rs 1,000 plus Rs 20,000 security deposit. The security deposit is returned if the seat isn’t allotted or the student doesn’t participate. “I don’t understand why KNRUHS is looting so much! The university should follow an all India like pattern because paying such a huge fee is increasing the financial burden on students,” he said.

Every year over 3,000 doctors register. This year the number is going to increase again. Inspections are still going on in many colleges. Many will not even get a seat. Even that money isn’t refunded, alleged students.

“In many other states the colleges charge minimal charges of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for registration and take additional Rs 20,000 as security deposit so that students should not leave PG seat after allotment. If they leave the seat even security deposit will be forfeited. That’s because of a student's mistake in which the penalty from university is valid. However, here registration from KNRUHS itself is so high that even whether a student is allotted the seat or not, the university is benefitting by just registration,” said another student.

The Indian medical Association (IMA) has written to the registrar for the revision of PG counselling registration fee structure. The IMA has said that the current fee structure imposed by KNRUHS appears disproportionately high compared to the All-India Quota counselling process.

The non-refundable policy is particularly concerning as it penalises candidates, who do not secure a seat despite registering and those who wish to withdraw from the counselling process for genuine reasons and also were unable to participate due to unforeseen circumstances.

The IMA has urged the University to make the security deposit refundable in cases where the candidates are not allotted a seat, candidates choose not to participate in the counselling and withdrawal is made within a stipulated time frame.