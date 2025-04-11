Ward 5 of SCB hit hard by erratic water supply

Hyderabad: Once again, water crisis has hit Ward 5 of Secunderabad Cantonment. Residents allege that drinking water is being supplied irregularly, with some areas receiving it only once every five days and at very low pressure. They have urged Secunderabad Cantonment officials to increase the tanker supply.

Despite the Secunderabad Cantonment’s claims of making every effort to ensure drinking water supply, they have planned to add four more 5,000-litre tankers to the existing six during the upcoming summer months. This is intended to address supply breakdowns and meet the growing demand for tanker bookings. However, residents in certain areas of Ward 5 continue to face an acute water shortage, possibly due to declining groundwater levels, even though the city received ample rainfall during the last monsoon.

“For the past two months, we have been receiving water at irregular timings and with very low pressure. Due to the lack of a temporary solution by the SCB, we are forced to rely on private tankers. We are tired of repeatedly complaining to the SCB, but our concerns have gone unheard. Last month, we received water once every four days, and now it’s once every five days, and even then, the pressure is extremely low. With temperatures rising, it would be better if the board increased the water supply,” said Suresh, a resident of SCB.

“We don’t understand why we’re not receiving water on time. It comes once every five days and at very low pressure. Whenever we complain to the concerned officials, they insist that water is being supplied, but the reality is we’re not getting it when we need it,” said T Satish Gupta, a social activist.