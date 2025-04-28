Water Board fixes leaking pipeline at MJ Market

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Department on Sunday stopped the leakage in Mozamjahi Market within the Red Hills area of Water Board O&M Division No 4. According to Water Board officials, a water leakage was detected in a 350 mm diameter pipeline near Mojanjahi Market during supply.

To prevent disruption of water supply to around 700 houses in Malakunta Road, Risala Abdullah, Osmanganj, Shankarbagh, and Top Khana areas, it was decided to immediately address the leakage.

MD Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Water Board, said, “Solved the leakage problem and restored the supply.”