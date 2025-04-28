Live
- AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care
- IPL 2025: DC seek return to winning ways against erratic KKR
- Calcutta High Court directs police to identify protesters who made derogatory comments about judge
- Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
- Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player
- Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
- Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Jabalpur, probe underway
- ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer
- Refresh This Summer with Mango Pulp: Healthy Reasons to Add It to Your Diet
- India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant
Water Board fixes leaking pipeline at MJ Market
Highlights
The Hyderabad Water Department on Sunday stopped the leakage in Mozamjahi Market within the Red Hills area of Water Board O&M Division No 4. According to Water Board officials, a water leakage was detected in a 350 mm diameter pipeline near Mojanjahi Market during supply.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Department on Sunday stopped the leakage in Mozamjahi Market within the Red Hills area of Water Board O&M Division No 4. According to Water Board officials, a water leakage was detected in a 350 mm diameter pipeline near Mojanjahi Market during supply.
To prevent disruption of water supply to around 700 houses in Malakunta Road, Risala Abdullah, Osmanganj, Shankarbagh, and Top Khana areas, it was decided to immediately address the leakage.
MD Ashok Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Water Board, said, “Solved the leakage problem and restored the supply.”
Next Story