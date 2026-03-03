Union min Kishan Reddy distributes machines and toolkits to artisans

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has brought renewed hope to rural artisans in Telangana through the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY). At a distribution programme held recently in Secunderabad, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, along with KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, handed over machines and toolkits to 530 artisans engaged in traditional village industries.

A total of 496 machines and toolkits were distributed, covering footwear making, pottery, tailoring, agarbatti production, mobile repairing, wood craft, and village oil processing. The initiative aims to strengthen rural livelihoods, enhance productivity, and encourage self-employment in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said the prosperity of villages is essential to reduce migration and build a self-reliant rural economy. He emphasised that the programme draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Gram Swaraj by transforming traditional skills into viable enterprises.

He encouraged women beneficiaries to expand their activities, acquire additional machines, and generate employment within their communities. “Khadi for nation, Khadi for fashion, and Khadi for employment must be our guiding spirit,” he remarked, assuring continued government support for artisans.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar highlighted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, village industries are moving from subsistence activity to sustainable enterprise. He noted that technology support, financial assistance, and market access are enabling artisans to scale up their skills and earn regular incomes. “Our objective is not only to provide tools but to build confidence among artisans so they become job creators in their communities,” he said.

Over the last three years in Telangana, 1,790 toolkits have been distributed, benefiting 1,720 artisans. Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 6,501 units have been established, generating employment for 64,002 persons. Nationally, Rs 73.58 crore Margin Money has been released for 2,384 projects, creating 26,224 jobs.

KVIC has also supported cluster development in Telangana, including worksheds, sales outlet renovations, and the Wanaparthy Zari-Zardozi cluster. Manoj Kumar noted that the Khadi and Village Industries sector has achieved a turnover of over Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the last 11 years, generating employment for more than 2 crore people.

The KVIC reiterated its commitment to nurturing socially responsible, innovative, and nationally conscious youth and artisans, ensuring that rural India becomes a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat.