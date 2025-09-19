Water Board on high alert amid heavy rains in city

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad experiencing heavy rainfall, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has stepped up precautionary measures to ensure citizens do not face major disruptions.

On Thursday, Managing Director Ashok Reddy and Executive Director Mayank Mittal issued strict instructions to field officials to stay alert, with a special focus on flood-prone hotspots and low-lying areas. The MD directed that for the next two days, a special drive be conducted every morning between 6 AM and 9 AM to address rain-related grievances promptly.

He emphasised clearing floodwater in inundated areas and inspecting sewer jetting machine operations under the supervision of Deputy General Managers.

Officials were also instructed to prioritise complaints from households facing internal blockages and to personally inspect deep manholes and sewage-prone zones. The MD stressed that water quality checks must be carried out consistently during drinking water supply hours to ensure safe, potable water for residents.

“Under no circumstances should drinking water be contaminated,” he cautioned, while calling for extra vigilance in slums and low-lying colonies. The ED further directed that field workers must strictly follow safety protocols, including wearing helmets, gloves, and gumboots. In flood-affected areas, chlorine tablets will be distributed to prevent waterborne diseases.

Coordination with the GHMC, police, and other civic agencies has been mandated to ensure smooth operations. Citizens have also been urged not to open manhole covers under any circumstances for their own safety. For any complaints or assistance, residents can contact the Water Board’s customer care helpline at 155313.