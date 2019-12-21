Water Board pilot seen yielding good results

Hyderabad: The Water Board's pilot project to curb the non-revenue water in the city has successfully completed 50 days. It was implemented in two divisions of Sanathnagar benefiting around 27,000 citizens to plan the water usage every day.

HMWSSB focusing on accurate water supply timings and redressing grievances Water Board officials also cracking down on water wastage, illegal connections



The main objective of the project is to provide proper services on time with regard to water supply and its updates along with identifying and solving the problems of water consumers, says M Prabhu, General Manager, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (HMWSSB).

During the 50 days of the pilot project initiated in November, the HMWSSB officials with the help of volunteers of NGOs conducted several campaigns on creating awareness on water use among citizens; this would continue for another 45 days.

Speaking about the bottlenecks, Prabhu said initially, there were a few problems while maintaining accurate water supply timings, but the issues were solved completely.

Project feedback would be received by people through a door-to-door survey to improve the services. "I get a message every day about the water timings and the best part is we get water supply during the daytime. So, we don't have to disturb our sleep to fill water," says Srujana, resident of SR Nagar.

Planning water usage has become easy, as the Water Board was updating through messages regarding the water supply and the pressure of water supply and they have increased the duration of water supply.

Also, the Water Board was attending to the complaints promptly. Recently, a complaint of water leakage at a street in Fathenagar area has been solved in just 45 minutes, says Shobha, a tailor, resident of Fathenagar.

The officials say that approximately five per cent of water wastage has been controlled in SR Nagar and Fatehnagar areas. Around 27,000 connections, registered with (Customer Application Number) CAN are receiving the pilot project facilities where total connections are 31,965.