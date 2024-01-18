Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many parts of the city for 24 hours, that is, from January 20 to 21, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Chandrayanagutta.

According to HMWSSB officials, a massive leakage occurred in the 1200 mm dia PSC MS gravity main pipeline at Aliabad, and repair work is in progress to stop this leakage.

Hence, there will be no water supply for 24 hours, that is, from January 20 at 6 am to January 21 at 6 am and the areas include Misrigunj, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Jahanuma, Mughal Pura, and Darulshifa.