WCD Minister Satyavathi Rathod lauds Sakhi centres; calls for setting up more

Jubilee Hills: "There is an urgent need for setting up of additional Sakhi centers, especially in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts and will be considered on top priority," said Satyavathi Rathod, Women and Child Welfare Minister.

Speaking at a daylong conference on "Women Protection and Empowerment schemes" of state's Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), held at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development (MCR HRD) on Tuesday. Satyavathi Rathod commended the work done by the One Stop Centres of Sakhi, they have become role models to others states. Earlier, she formally released the Sakhi brochure.

She promised to resolve all financial issues, if any with the finance ministry and also with the Chief Minister. She lauded the government on not cutting the budgetary allocations to the WD and CW department, in spite of prevailing slowdown in economy.

The event was attended by all stakeholders, including police, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), NGOs, besides 32 district Sakhi Centres Administrators.

"The Sakhi centers became operational in all 32 districts of the state 24x7 with 14 professional staff in each centre namely Centre Administrator, Case Worker, two Psycho Social Counselors, one Legal Counselor, two Paramedical workers, and two security guards, besides a rescue vehicle made available with two drivers," said M Jagadeeshwar, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development.