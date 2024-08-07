We are continuing the orders of previous BRS govt: Minister

Hyderabad: Stating that the arguments that other State students would become local with GO 33 were not correct, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha said on Tuesday that the Congress government has continued the previous government orders (GO 114) issued on July 5, 2017, which were released as per the provisions of the Presidential Orders.

Responding to the tweet of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Rajanarsimha said that according to GO 114, students who have studied from 9th to 12th standard are considered local candidates. As per GO, students who have studied from 6th to 12th in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were also considered local candidates for the area where the student has studied for at least four years.

Hence, if a student studied four years in Telangana and the remaining three years in Andhra Pradesh, he is considered a native of Telangana. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, this provision has been in place for the past ten years. This provision cannot be continued after June 2, 2024, said the minister.