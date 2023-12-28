We are laying firm foundations for a developed Bharat: V-P Dhankhar

Hyderabad: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said as Bharat approaches its centenary year, Bharat@2047, "we must remember the ideals advocated and emphasised by Justice Konda Madhava Reddy’s service, justice and compassion, as these must form the bedrock of an inclusive society and a vibrant democracy."

He addressed after releasing a postal special cover to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhava Reddy, here on Wednesday.

The Vice-President said "We are living in Amrit Kaal. The world is witnessing India’s progress across domains, the outcomes of which are impacting the lives of one-sixth of humanity."

It is our Gaurav Kaal- for we are laying the firm foundations for a developed Bharat, to reclaim the glory that had made ours the leading nation for many centuries.

It is soothing to note that all three organs - the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislature are performing commendably and catalysing the unprecedented rise of Bharat.

On the judicial reforms front, he said the legal landscape of Bharat has been undergoing a great affirmative change in recent months, which will have a tremendous positive impact on its progress, and on the welfare of one-sixth of humanity.

During the past decade, significant strides have been made in the judicial system, emphasising digitalisation through the eCourts Project and the National Judicial Data Grid. These have not only enhanced transparency and accessibility but have resulted in a reduction in the pendency of cases.

As to legal reforms, Dhankar said, major legal reforms included the establishment of Commercial Courts and amendments to arbitration laws, aiming at faster dispute resolution.

Initiatives like the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) have been taken to strengthen legal aid mechanisms for the underprivileged sections of society, ensuring access to justice for all.

What is further noteworthy is that under the current Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court has taken several critical steps including bringing justice to people in their own language.

SC has gone paperless, and even the Courts (including advocates) are performing paperless. 99 per cent of the District Courts are connected to the respective High Courts, and the High Courts are moving towards a paperless ecosystem.

Further delving into the achievements of the legislature, he said, "Just a few days ago, the three new criminal code bills received the assent of the President of India."

The new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act — has unshackled the Indian Criminal Justice system from colonial legacy while keeping the focus on justice rather than punishment. It is a revolutionary change that the Bhartiya Dand Sanhita has now become the Nyaya Sanhita.

The passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam by Parliament was another landmark in our legal landscape. This law marks a long-overdue measure that will give women their rightful space in our democracy, and amplify the voice of one-half of our society

As to the executive wing, he said, the most transformative steps have been undertaken by the government through public participation, highlighting the strength of our democracy.

In August 2023 India landed its Chandrayaan-3 unmanned probe near the south pole of the Moon, becoming the first and the only country in the world to achieve this feat!

The vice president highlighted the developments on the technological front, with the advent of disruptive technologies posing new challenges as well as opportunities.

India has already positioned itself as one of the few countries in the world that is charting its own course in terms of researching and harnessing such technologies. We have already directed our efforts on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, the Internet of Things, 6G and Green Energy so that Bharat@2047 is just not a vision but a reality that surpasses the world of our dreams.

By 2047, as we celebrate the centenary of our independence, "I have no doubt that we will once again have institutions of the likes of Nalanda, Vikramshila, Takshashila that will be crucibles of invaluable thought and learning, not just for India, but for the world at large. He said it was a matter of pride, privilege and pleasure to have been called upon to release a special Indian Postal Cover commemorating the 100th anniversary of the late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, former Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Bombay High Courts and former Governor of Maharashtra.