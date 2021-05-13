Wear your mask and limit your social circle

Hyderabad: Ignorance is not bliss anymore. Reduce nay stop going for social events till Corona is totally gone. This is not time for sentiments. It is time when one has to protect himself. A small mistake of attending a marriage in Karnataka and that too without following health norms like wearing a mask and social distancing had cost Akbar Ali heavily in terms of health as he tested positive for COVID-19. Based on my experience, I would like to appeal to all, please wear mask properly, sanitise your hands and maintain social distancing.



Akbar Ali 47, a resident of Tolichowki said that his weekend trip to Karnataka to participate in the marriage of his nephew made him spend about one month battling COVID-19.

He said he had interacted with close relations whom he had not met for long at the wedding and ignored wearing a mask and never bothered about social distancing. No one had any issue and the gathering was small. So he felt that nothing would happen. But soon after his return, he started getting cough and then lost his sense of taste. When he went for test, his report said he was positive. Doctors advised him to remain under home quarantine for 15 days but his oxygen levels started falling and had to be admitted to ICU for another 14 days. Finding Remdesivir injection was another major problem.

This journey of mine made me realise how easily one can catch the virus and how difficult it is to grapple with it. A face mask and social distancing along with frequent sanitisation of hands would have perhaps saved him from all this trouble says Akbar.

He said there are many who still do not seem to be serious about proper usage of mask. Media is full of reports of how scary the situation is but still people don't seem to be taking things seriously. "My appeal to all is please for your sake use good and clean mask properly. Stay Home, Stay Safe and keep your family safe.