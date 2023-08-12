Weather update: Light to moderate rains likely in AP, Telangana from August 15

The India Meteorological Department has said that most parts of the country including Gujarat, Vidarbha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh will experience light rain while Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep can expect light to moderate rainfall. In the Telugu states, moderate rains are expected on Saturday.



According to the Meteorological Department, a surface trough has formed in the central Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 4.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough at 0.9 km above sea level extends from interior Karnataka across Tamil Nadu to the Comarin region, contributing to the rainfall.

Meanwhile, several districts in Andhra Pradesh have already received light to moderate rains, and heavy rains are predicted in districts such as Konaseema, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Kadapa, and Tirupati. The rest of the districts can expect light to moderate rainfall.

As per the latest forecasts from the Meteorological Department, moderate rains are expected in north Coastal Andhra and Telangana from August 15. In Rayalaseema, the weather will be mostly dry, with occasional light showers.