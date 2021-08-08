Weavers deserve greater support: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Saturday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated the weavers and stated that they deserved greater support. The Governor highlighted the weavers' role during the freedom struggle and their contribution to the national movement.

"Weavers really deserve more. They should be rewarded suitably. They should also be given greater respect for all the service that they are doing to the nation," she added.

Paying rich tributes to the art of weaving, Tamilisai said that weavers exhibit extraordinary passion towards their profession and come out with exquisite designs with painstaking efforts and patience. She called upon the people to buy local handloom products in order to support and be with the weavers and to express respect to their profession and passion. State Handlooms and Textiles Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer was also present.