Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Weavers deserve greater support: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan examining the weaving machine developed by Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham at Raj Bhavan on Saturday
x

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan examining the weaving machine developed by Padma Shri awardee Chintakindi Mallesham

at Raj Bhavan on Saturday

Highlights

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls upon people to buy local handloom products in order to support the weavers and as a mark of respect to their profession and passion

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Handloom Day on Saturday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated the weavers and stated that they deserved greater support. The Governor highlighted the weavers' role during the freedom struggle and their contribution to the national movement.

"Weavers really deserve more. They should be rewarded suitably. They should also be given greater respect for all the service that they are doing to the nation," she added.

Paying rich tributes to the art of weaving, Tamilisai said that weavers exhibit extraordinary passion towards their profession and come out with exquisite designs with painstaking efforts and patience. She called upon the people to buy local handloom products in order to support and be with the weavers and to express respect to their profession and passion. State Handlooms and Textiles Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X