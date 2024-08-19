Live
Week-long handicrafts expo by WB artisans from Aug 23
Hyderabad: A seven-day handicrafts exhibition by Swayambhar Naari, a voluntary group from Shantiniketan, West Bengal, will be held at YMCA, Narayanguda from August 23 to 29.
The exhibition will showcase different types of handicrafts from Shantiniketan. The expo is an effort to revive Jamdani tribal weaving, metallic tissue silk, bamboo Jamdani, and premium handlooms. Silk / cotton saris, Kantha saris, grass mats, jewellery, Batik bedsheets, leather, sea shell products and others would be on sale.
