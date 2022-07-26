Weekly express trains between Yesvantpur, Kacheguda

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run weekly express trains between Yesvantpur and Kacheguda.

Yesvantpur-Kacheguda (no.16569) will depart from Yesvantpur at 2.20 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 3.30am. the train will ply from July 29 to August 26. Kacheguda-Yesvantpur (no.16570) will depart from Kacheguda at 3.45 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 3.30 am. The train will service from July 30 to August27.

En route, Yesvantpur-Kacheguda train will halt at Yelahanka, Gauribidanur, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal and Mahbubnagar Stations. In the return direction, Kacheguda-Yesvantpur train will stop at Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Gauribidanur and Yelahanka stations. These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.