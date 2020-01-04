Gachibowli: "What I am today is because of sports and sport is my life, Sport gave me everything, it gave me family, it taught me discipline and all I got is love from everyone across the nation, Sport is my life," said Sania Mirza, an ace tennis player, at the Inter Society Sports League opening day ceremony in Gachibowli on Friday.

The Telangana Residential Educational Institution Societies (TREIS) School's inaugurated its 5th Inter Society Sports League 2020. The annual sports tournament signals the launch of the biggest sporting spectacle in the government education sector.

"You guys are lucky to be here at this position, work hard to reach the higher positions, I hope many more competing sport athletes would come out from you all," she added.

Delete Edit

More than 5,000 athletes from seven residential educational institutions societies are set to take part in the 4-day sport and games league. Under 14, 17 and 19 age groups (Boys and Girls) will participate in 12 different sports such as Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Handball, Tennikoit, Chess, Wrestling, Hockey, Footballl, Ball Badminton, Boxing and Rugby.

A K Khan, Vice Chairman and President of TMREIS, presided over the function. Parthasarathi, Secretary (BC Welfare), Janardhan Reddy, Secretary (School Education), and others were present. They opined that if opportunities were provided to students hailing from economically poor background, they can compete with the best.

About 5,000 students from seven societies including Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society are participating in event.

RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, TSWREIS & TTWREIS, Dr Christina Chongthu, Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, B Mallaiah Bahttu, Secretary, MJPTBCWREIS, A Satyanarayana Reddy, Secretary, TREIS & Model Schools, and B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS, and other dignitaries were present.