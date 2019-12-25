Where is walkway: Metro users

Rasoolpura: People walking out from Rasoolpura Metro are facing hardships in using the lane reserved for use by them as the lane is being by two- and three-wheelers, putting pedestrians' lives at risk.

Bikers and auto drivers are using the walkway as a service road to dodge traffic congestion that occurs below Rasoolpura metro station. Anurag, a daily commuter, said, "Bikers are seen throttling through the walkway, honking constantly, jolting the pedestrians to give way. The walkway was been built for pedestrians and not for bikers. It seems the traffic authorities are also not taking any action."