Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Who is next CP or Hyderabad? Suspense continues
Who is going to be the next Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad? This has become the hot topic of discussion in IPS and all bureaucratic circles following the transfer of C V Anand by Election Commission of India.
Hyderabad : Who is going to be the next Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad? This has become the hot topic of discussion in IPS and all bureaucratic circles following the transfer of C V Anand by Election Commission of India.
The state government is learnt to have sent a panel of names consisting of Telangana Police Academy Director, Sandeep Sandilya, Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Jain and Additional Director General (Organisation) Kothakota Srinivasa Rao. It is also being said the names of Mahesh Bhagawant Commissioner of Police Rachakonda and Sikha Goel Additional Director General Women Safety are also under consideration.
Sikha Goel's name was making rounds till late on Thursday night but now the names of Sandip Sandilya and Additional DG Kothakota Srinivasa Rao and Mahesh Bhagwat are making rounds.
ECI is likely to take a decision and annonce the name of new CP by evening