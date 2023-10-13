Who is next CP or Hyderabad? Suspense continues

Hyderabad : Who is going to be the next Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad? This has become the hot topic of discussion in IPS and all bureaucratic circles following the transfer of C V Anand by Election Commission of India.

The state government is learnt to have sent a panel of names consisting of Telangana Police Academy Director, Sandeep Sandilya, Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Jain and Additional Director General (Organisation) Kothakota Srinivasa Rao. It is also being said the names of Mahesh Bhagawant Commissioner of Police Rachakonda and Sikha Goel Additional Director General Women Safety are also under consideration.

Sikha Goel's name was making rounds till late on Thursday night but now the names of Sandip Sandilya and Additional DG Kothakota Srinivasa Rao and Mahesh Bhagwat are making rounds.

ECI is likely to take a decision and annonce the name of new CP by evening