Will cut water & power supply to Cantonment areas, warns KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday warned the local military authorities of cutting down the drinking water and power supply in the Defence areas if they continue to cause inconvenience to the residents by blocking the roads and stopping the development of areas.

The issue came up during a question on Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) raised by TRS member K Venkatesh and others in the Question Hour on Saturday. The Minister said that the local military authorities were causing unreasonable inconvenience to the citizens. "They are acting as if they are a separate country. Instructions will be issued to the special chief secretary to hold a meeting and take up such issues and take stringent action if they don't listen. We will not keep quiet if they continue this... we will cut the drinking water and power supply to the Defence areas," said Rama Rao.

The Minister said that the military personnel had constructed a check dam on Musi on the Bulkapur Nala, which is resulting in inundation of Nadeem Colony near Tolichowki.

The Minister further informed that the government wanted to take up a few works from Shatam tank near Golkonda for free flow of water downstream but that the Archaeological Survey of India was denying the permission. He alleged that the Centre did not release a single rupee for the floods in Hyderabad during 2020. He alleged that the Centre was not helping Telangana. They don't help the government and also don't allow people who are working, said Rao lashing out at the Centre.

The Minister said that when the State government requested the Centre for providing funds for the SNDP, the Union government had asked the government to include the programme in the AMRUT-II scheme.

Rao said that AMRUT phase-II was applicable for cities with 1 lakh population and a financial help of Rs 150 crore or Rs 200 crore was not at all sufficient.

Replying to various questions, the Minister said that the government took up 60 works costing Rs 985.45 crore under phase-I. Administration sanctions were issued for taking up SNDP works in GHMC and surrounding ULBs for an amount of Rs 985.45 crore. The money to be spent in areas includes Rs 735 crore in GHMC, Rs 250 crore in the peripheral areas of GHMC like Jalpally and others. The Minister said that he was reviewing the works every week and added that there was no contribution from the Central government under the SNDP programme.

He said that the government appointed Shah Consultants for suggesting the sewage system and they have suggested the government to change the old pipeline system and it would require Rs 11,000 crore.